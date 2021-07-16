Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 111,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,497. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

