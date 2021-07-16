Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $156.31. 104,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,232. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.