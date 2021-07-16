Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.7% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $2,657,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

CMCSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 173,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785,750. The company has a market cap of $265.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

