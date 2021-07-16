WeTrust Hits Market Cap of $734,327.26 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $734,327.26 and approximately $23.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

