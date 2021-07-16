William Ho Sells 8,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $46,800.00.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $19,870.00.

RAPT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAPT. Roth Capital raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

