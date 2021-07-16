Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 232.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 3.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $39,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $224.28. 9,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

