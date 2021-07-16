WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $30.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $33,848,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

