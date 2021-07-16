WINk (WIN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00249350 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

