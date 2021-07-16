Wintrust Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $18,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

