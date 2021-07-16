Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Earnings Results

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

NYSE:WIT opened at $8.08 on Friday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

