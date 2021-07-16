Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,821.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,821.86 ($63.00).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,509 ($58.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,752.06.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

