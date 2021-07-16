WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.58. 145,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,767. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of WNS by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 182,538 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of WNS by 13.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

