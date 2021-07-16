Woodline Partners LP Has $218,000 Stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,146,751 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 109,738 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 211,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 371,307 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

