Woodline Partners LP Makes New $498,000 Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $5,446,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.