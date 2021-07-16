Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WALDU. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $24,950,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $22,477,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $17,849,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,983,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,746,000.

NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

