WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSPOF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

