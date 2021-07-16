W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.02. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 8,913 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $36,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

