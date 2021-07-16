Xend Finance (XEND) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $537,647.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

