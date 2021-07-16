xRhodium Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $20.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

