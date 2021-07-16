Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525,514 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Yandex worth $106,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96. Yandex has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

