Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $653,789.55 and approximately $38,715.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

