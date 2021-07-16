YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director John Constantine Sells 15,000 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director John Constantine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,257,300.00.

YETI stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $96.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.63.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.