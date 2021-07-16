Yield Protocol Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $245,424.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00826496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

