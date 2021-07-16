Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. Equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

