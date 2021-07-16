YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0044 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.47 million and $199,634.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00798549 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

