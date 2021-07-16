Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NYSE:DAO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 717,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,938. Youdao has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $302,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

