Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $21.77

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $21.00. Youdao shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Youdao by 85.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.