YOUengine Hits Market Cap of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.13 or 0.00832948 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

