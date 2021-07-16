Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.13. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,020.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 over the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $59.42 on Friday. BancFirst has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

