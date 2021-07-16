Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,780. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

