Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,381 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.