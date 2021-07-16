Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

AINV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,362. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $889.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.