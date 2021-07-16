Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post sales of $335.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.36 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.44.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $519.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.