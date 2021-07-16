Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $255.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $901.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.91. 4,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.88.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

