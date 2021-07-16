Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.00. SYNNEX reported earnings of $3.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,020 shares of company stock worth $3,789,381. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX opened at $114.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.53. SYNNEX has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

