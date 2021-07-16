Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

NYSE TRGP opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,031,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

