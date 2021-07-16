Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.68. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $423.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

