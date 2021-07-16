Zacks: Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Funko posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Funko stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,689. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth about $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

