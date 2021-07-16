Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $2.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings per share of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.25. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.47.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $114.28 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

