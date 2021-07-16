Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $487.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

NYSE RL traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. 40,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,538. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $73,427,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 574,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

