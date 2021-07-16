Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Sell

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68. 89bio has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 216,020 shares of company stock worth $3,763,586 and have sold 24,850 shares worth $562,420. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

