Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFLYY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

