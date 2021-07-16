Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

CLLS opened at $13.68 on Monday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

