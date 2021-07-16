Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

DARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

DARE opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.