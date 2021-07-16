Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) to Hold

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Eargo alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of EAR opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Eargo has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,752 shares of company stock valued at $42,391,216 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 46.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $6,411,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.