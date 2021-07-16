Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $114.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 52 week low of $57.12 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $919,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $3,596,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

