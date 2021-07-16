Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Sell

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

