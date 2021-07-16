Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Sell

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OHI. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

OHI opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

