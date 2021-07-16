Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Sell

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

