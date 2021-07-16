Zacks Investment Research Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

